SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has called for a “consistent” and unlimited lockdown. He also referred to the mutation of the coronavirus. “We have to reduce the number of new infections more clearly than planned so far,” he told the “Passauer Neue Presse”. “An incidence value of 50 is not enough, because in the future we will probably have to deal with a virus variant that is much more contagious than the one that has been widespread in Germany up to now.” be lowered. On Sunday it was 139.6 in Germany.

“The lockdown must continue and should not be limited in time, but rather be geared towards the target value of 25,” said Lauterbach. He also called for a “pragmatic, intelligent” vaccination strategy. “We should rethink and come to terms with the fact that we initially no longer have doses of the vaccines from the manufacturers Biontech and Moderna.” “It is important to provide as many people as possible with the first vaccination in the next twelve weeks. The second vaccination could then follow, ”said the SPD politician. (dpa)