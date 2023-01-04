Home page politics

A year ago Karl Lauterbach criticized the Cologne carnival, now he will be a guest at one of the most important events of the year.

Cologne – Karl Lauterbach will take part in one of the most important carnival events in Cologne on January 6th. He was invited by Festival Committee Cologne Carnival. It was almost exactly a year ago that Lauterbach Cologne Carnival criticized. The festival committee reacted accordingly at the time.

After the Corona dispute: Karl Lauterbach celebrates the proclamation of the prince in Cologne

Health Minister Lauterbach takes part in the prince proclamation (IDZRW assembly) © Carsten Koall/dpa & Beautiful Sports/Imago

On January 6th, Lauterbach will take part in the Prince Proclamation 2023 part. The so-called “PriPro” is the carnival event in Cologne. Up to 1300 people take part in the festive gala, which is all about “seeing and being seen”. Among them also Karl Lauterbach. This was confirmed a few days before by Festival Committee President Kuckelkorn and Festival Committee spokesman Michael Kramp. “The confirmation has just come,” said Kramp on Tuesday.

However, the fact that there was trouble about a year ago has not been forgotten and so there is for the SPD-Politicians also a small tip. The relationship wasn’t always easy, Kamp said jokingly.

What is the Prince Proclamation? ► At the traditional carnival event, the mayor hands over Henrietta Recker rule over Cologne to the Cologne triumvirate. ► The Cologne triumvirate 2023 consists of Prince Boris I, Farmer Marco and Virgin Agrippina. ► WDR broadcasts the Prince Proclamation. Broadcast date is Sunday, January 8, 8:15 p.m.

The reason for the dispute between the festival committee and Lauterbach at the time: In the winter of 2021, the Minister of Health advocated that the carnival should be moved to the summer of 2022. “I would actually prefer a summer carnival‘ Lauterbach said at the time. For the jecken incomprehensible: “It’s a shame how little you, as a Rhinelander, know about carnival“, began the Christmas letter from the Festival Committee President Christoph Kuckelkorn to Lauterbach.

It was only months later that reconciliation was achieved. Lauterbach and Kuckelkorn met digitally and in a “friendly and constructive atmosphere”, it was said at the time.

Cologne Carnival: Lauterbach and Bas here, Woelki unloaded

Not only Lauterbach will take part in the carnival gala in the ballroom Gürzenich take part. Bärbel Bas, President of the German Bundestag, is also present at the event. After all, the SPD politician is even a patron. However, one person will be missing from the prince proclamation: Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki. For the first time he didn’t get an invitation. The reason for this are allegations of abuse in the Catholic Church. (jw)

