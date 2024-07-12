Karl Lagerfeld and Morellato: the partnership of luxury. New trend elements

The House Karl Lagerfeld And Morellato Group announce that they have signed a long-term licensing agreement for the production and distribution of men’s and women’s jewelry and watch collections, which will be launched starting from the season Fall-Winter 2024. The collaboration is rooted in the shared values ​​of commitment and quality, with the vision of balancing the elegant and rock chic codes of the Karl Lagerfeld brand with the manufacturing tradition of the Morellato Group. “Trendy accessories They were an integral part of Karl’s wardrobe, which he made jewelry and watches part of the expression of his style,” says Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld. “Our partnership with Morellato Group will allow us to expand this category to connect with new and established consumers. We look forward to combining the solid experience and widespread distribution network of the Morellato Group with the refinement and the distinctive aesthetic of Karl Lagerfeld“.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with KARL LAGERFELD, one of the most renowned brands in the fashion world,” says Massimo Carraro, President of the Morellato Group. “KARL LAGERFELD’s expression of aspirational and timeless luxury perfectly reflects the mission of our Group. This collaboration perfectly fuses our expertise in jewelry and watches with the iconic style of KARL LAGERFELD, creating collections that will soon become must-haves for consumers around the world. With this new agreement, Morellato Group further strengthens its portfolio of licenses and consolidates its presence in the aspirational segment.”

The creative direction will be entrusted to the Maison KARL LAGERFELDwhile product development and distribution will be led by Morellato Group, which will make use of its important distribution network that includes 650 owned stores in Italy, France and Germany, six e-commerce sites and over 7,000 wholesale retailers. The collections will also be available through KARL LAGERFELD’s extensive distribution channels and on KARL.COM. The watches will be distributed worldwideexcluding the United States, Canada and Mexico, while the jewelry will be sold in key markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South Korea. The collection will include two releases per year – spring-summer and autumn-winter – and will range from jewelry to watches for everyday use to the most daring tokens of affection, from models for special occasions to to the limited edition ones.