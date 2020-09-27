WORLD: Mr Laumann, a poultry farm in Emsdetten has registered 26 corona infections. There are now 300 employees including around 200 family members in quarantine. Does the risk of infection remain high in the meat industry despite new protective measures and regular tests?

Karl-Josef Laumann: As far as I the case of Emsdetten know, people probably got infected not at work, but at two private parties that many from this company attended. Apparently the workers did not become infected while processing meat. The infections were also noticed thanks to regular tests that we specified in meat businesses with the Corona meat industry regulation.

In this respect one can say that our preventive control system worked. That confirms our course. I hope it stays with a local outbreak of infection. So far, our experience with all hotspots is: If you proceed consistently, the numbers go down.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister of Health Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU): “Each of us has been to parties and knows what’s going on” Source: picture alliance / dpa

WORLD: There are new ones in North Rhine-Westphalia Hotspots in Hamm and Remscheid emerged: The cities have imposed restrictions and prohibit family celebrations in meeting rooms. What conclusions does the state government draw from local developments?

Laumann: As of October 1st, we will write in the Corona Protection Ordinance that private celebrations in public spaces with more than 50 people must be reported to the public order office two weeks in advance, with a full guest list and a responsible person. The public order office can then check and, if infections occur, the health department can ensure that contacts are properly traced.

This is a way of dealing with the desire to celebrate before issuing a ban. Tracking that works is essential. In a situation like the one in Hamm, it is also crucial that, for example, extensive and extensive testing is carried out in nursing homes to protect the elderly.

WORLD: You have exempted celebrations in private rooms from the registration requirement, out of respect for privacy. The latest developments show, however, that private celebrations in particular can apparently lead to such outbreaks and pose a risk.

Laumann: The health authorities tell me that especially the boisterous parties with alcohol consumption are a risk. Each of us has been to parties and knows what is going on. We are of the opinion that the state, if at all possible, has no place in private celebrations in an apartment or garage. We don’t want to go into the apartments or houses with the public order office because we respect privacy.

However, if infections do occur, we expect hosts or guests to report to the health department to ensure follow-up. The Corona Protection Ordinance also provides for this. Everywhere you start to be careless we have a problem.

The city of Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia is trying to curb the increasing number of infections.

WORLD: Do the local authorities notice that there is an increased urge to party after the lockdown?

Laumann: I have no information about it. But I believe that the higher numbers of infections are also related to the fact that there is more going on overall. We also get letters from people who say that they have postponed their wedding reception until autumn and hope that we will not reduce the maximum number of 150 people. Due to the lockdown in spring, some weddings and celebrations have certainly been moved to autumn.

WORLD: The number of infections in schools and daycare centers is relatively low. Also in the sports sector, where contact in a duel is possible again, no increased infections are known. In retrospect, did the state overreact with the lockdown in the spring?

Laumann: I still remember how the mood was in spring. We had seen the bad pictures from Italy. It was all about what to close. I said at the time that we would leave the playgrounds open because I had in mind the children in the city who live in an apartment without a balcony. Then I was accused of being irresponsible. The mood was just different.

From today’s perspective, we will no longer first close schools or kindergartens as soon as an outbreak of infection occurs somewhere. This is now also evident in Hamm: Here schools and daycare centers are still open.

WORLD: What proposals for combating pandemics will NRW make on Tuesday at the federal-state conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU)?

Laumann: We should now not only pay attention to the number of infections, but also how many people are seriously ill with Covid-19 and how the situation in the hospitals is developing. There are more infected people in NRW, but that does not lead to more corona patients in the hospitals. This is apparently due to the fact that more young people are infected and the course of the disease is not that difficult.

As of last Friday, we had 320 corona patients in our hospitals across the country. 84 of them were in the intensive care unit. Of the 84, 54 had to be ventilated. These numbers have been relatively stable for a long time. In comparison: We have a total of 8012 ventilation places in North Rhine-Westphalia. We have to keep an eye on the hospitals and prevent overloading.

WORLD: It’s got cooler and rainier. People are more indoors. Will the number of infections increase?

Karl-Josef Laumann: All the experts tell me that the cold season makes things more difficult. We will have to live with higher numbers of infections. We have to make sure that it doesn’t rise too much and that we can still ensure the follow-up. With 30 to 40 infected people, the health department may quickly have to contact 300 to 400 people as part of the follow-up. Tracking a person takes about an hour on average.

We will test, test, test – but usually on a case-by-case basis. The use of Rapid tests, where a first result is available after 15 to 30 minutes, help considerably. Rapid tests can help deal with the virus more normally. The point is not to limit freedom, but to show how one can remain careful and still guarantee freedom. That is also what our Prime Minister Armin Laschet embodies.

"We don't want a blanket lockdown anymore"

WORLD: Speaking of Laschet – the competition for the CDU chairmanship with Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen is currently underway. So far, one notices mainly stylistic differences among the candidates. Do you expect the candidates to be positioned more clearly in terms of content?

Laumann: I do think that the candidates differ in terms of content. It is clear that all three candidates are without question people of great integrity. Friedrich Merz is perhaps more medium-sized and business-oriented than Armin Laschet. The crucial question is where you want to get the voter potential in order to emerge as strong as possible from the federal election.

The local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia have shown that there is not much to be gained from the right of the CDU. We should focus on the middle, like Angela Merkel did. We also need a party leader who is clear that all the wings of the party play an important role.

WORLD: You mean Laschet.

Laumann: Well, that doesn’t surprise you, does it?

WORLD: Not really, but it’s interesting to hear that so clearly.

Laumann: It’s no secret that I also have a political friendship with Friedrich Merz. I don’t let anything come of him as a person. As federal chairman of the CDA (Christian Democratic Workers’ Union, d. Red.) I keep an eye on the interests of the social wing and pay attention to the top candidates where the CDA program can be found. Armin Laschet has this more than Friedrich Merz.

WORLD: Also because of the Statement by Merzthat you shouldn’t get used to a life without work in the Corona crisis?

Laumann: It is always good not to get used to lazing around. But that cannot be said in connection with short-time work. We don’t do short-time work so that people lazy. I consider short-time working in the time of the pandemic to be one of the most ingenious ideas in labor market policy so that people don’t get laid off.

WORLD: Would it make more sense for the candidates to come to an agreement before the federal party congress and avoid running for a fight?

Laumann: I think it is right that it should be decided in a fair vote. That doesn’t mean that the losers can’t join the team afterwards. Only the ranking will decide. I’ve always thought a lot about adding people who lose a vote to the team. The Union has every reason to consider all its talents. We need to be as strong as possible.