Sfor several years you have not been able to see them. At least when you watch commercial sports broadcasts on TV. Because the stage direction is to make the visibility of the disruption caused by sports cars invisible. However, the media cannot not look: the amused murmurs of the audience and the fact that an event is not shown allow the conclusion that the moderator will confirm verbally right away: someone has walked across the field again, maybe, as is often the case, scantily clad or naked . The sociological study by Karl-Heinrich Bette and Felix Kühnle takes a closer look and focuses on the sports car as a troublemaker.

The two sports scientists from Darmstadt clearly had fun formulating this little book. They reveal sports cars in all dimensions of their violations of the rules: The clothing of the athletes is precisely prescribed, and even when cheering, the jersey may not be removed? The speedster, who sheds his clothes, responds with crude nudity and self-exposure in front of tens of thousands. The stadium makes a strict distinction between spectator tiers and a protected interior space for athletes?

The sports car overcomes all hurdles with deception and cunning, penetrates the square and turns from spectator to actor. The game does not tolerate unsportsmanlike delays and has a strict time regime? The sports car interrupts the performance for several minutes and demonstrates their powerlessness to referees and officials. He (or she) is the unlicensed theatrical presence in a composed and totally marketed sphere.

The art of running away gets applause

The sports car, a virtuoso of the moment, is dependent on the setting of the major sporting event. He uses the prepared attention and redirects it to himself. In a sociological sense, he is a parasite who stages chaos and disorder in the commercial public sphere of sports culture with jokes, clowning and slapstick.







For him, demonstrative savagery is a moment of ultimate freedom, and with a bit of luck and skill, he amuses the masses. There are also rules for his rule-breaking intervention: do not injure anyone, do not favor any team through the interruption and do not oppose the final arrest.



Karl-Heinrich Bette and Felix Kühnle: “Flitzer im Sport”. On the social figure of the troublemaker.

:



Image: transcript Verlag



Because in the stadium you are prepared for the uninvited. As soon as the speedster reveals itself, the chase begins. When men run after a naked man in vain, the “homoerotic catch situation” increases the impulse to laugh in the audience. Women have sympathy on their side anyway, but run the risk of being sexualized.

The art of running away is all the more applauded as its end is in sight. In the closed spatial situation Flitzen is “a Sisyphus-like revolt against inevitable fate”, writes the author tandem, and in the end everyone gets caught.







Semi-professional media celebrity

Sometimes the law enforcement officers don’t find breaking a taboo so funny that they allow autographs to be given. A famous streaker tells of forced nudity at a police station in Madrid: not only in his cell, but also when he was released, neither his clothes nor his identity papers were returned. Such repression is reminiscent of much worse humiliations, in which political power apparatuses would like to force shame on their victims through nudity.

Many speedsters turn the tables. If it succeeds, it will become a semi-professional media celebrity. Some of them claim to have streaked more than five hundred times; Videos of particularly successful interventions were viewed up to 70 million times. Flitzer research concludes that you don’t have to do something to achieve social fame – and immediately put it into perspective.

Because from the easy-to-take-off clothing (Velcro fasteners) to the masquerade as an authorized interior officer to the bribery of stewards: how much cleverness, planning and logistics is necessary to successfully pull off such a running insert! In other words: sports cars imitate the competitive constellation of high-performance sports in their own way. Overcoming the security measures in turn leads to an increase in their quality and, paradoxically, contributes to the isolation of sporting events.

The two authors, who deal so astutely with the intentional breach of the norm, remain strictly within the framework of academic manners in their book. Not once does the suspicion arise that it could be a science parody. From the research method to the sociological vocabulary to the form of presentation, the serious disguise is meticulously maintained (even where primary sexual characteristics are concerned). Bette and Kühnle want to be so little troublemakers in the scientific community that not a single image of a speedster was allowed to find its way into a sociological study that has freedom and fun on the subject, but does not visualize it.