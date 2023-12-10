SKispringer Karl Geiger also won the second competition at the home World Cup in Klingenthal. The 30-year-old from Oberstdorf won on Sunday with jumps of 141.0 and 141.5 meters ahead of the Swiss Gregor Deschwanden and his teammate Andreas Wellinger (Ruhpolding). For Geiger it was the 15th World Cup success of his career.

World Cup leader Stefan Kraft (Austria), winner of the first four competitions of the season and second behind Geiger on Saturday, was ninth and was not on the podium for the first time this winter. Kraft claimed the yellow jersey ahead of Wellinger and Geiger.

Difficult conditions

Two and a half weeks before the start of the Four Hills Tournament, Geiger was in outstanding form, with 297.9 points, he was well ahead of Deschwanden (293.6) – despite difficult wind conditions in the second round and a long break before his final jump.

The other Germans also showed some very strong performances on Sunday. In the second round, Olympic champion Wellinger equaled Michael Uhrmann's twelve-year-old hill record with 146.5 meters and was only half a point behind Deschwanden – he shared the best distance of the day with the Swiss.







Pius Paschke (Kiefersfelden) finished eighth in the sixth competition of the season and made it into the top ten for the sixth time. Stephan Leyhe (Willingen) achieved his best result of the season with tenth place. Local hero Martin Hamann (Aue), who became German champion at the same place in October, finished in 27th place.

Before the start of the Four Hills Tournament on December 29th in Oberstdorf, the traditional dress rehearsal will take place in Engelberg, Switzerland, next weekend.