The guitarist Karl Cochranknown for his collaborations with the mythical Rock Kiss Grouphe died after a car accident in Bridgewater, New Jersey, as confirmed by the Local Police. He was 61 years old.

As the magazine collects PeopleCochran was in the passenger seat of a 2015 Subaru Legacy when he crashed into a tree around 7:20 hours in the morning Wednesday, February 19, said Bridgewater Township police department. His 90 -year -old mother, Arna Chocran, was behind the wheel.

“He backed down with the vehicle through the front courtyard and crashed into a tree, expelling Cochran,” the police revealed. The incident occurred in a private property. Cochran was transferred by plane to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital of New Brunnswick through the Northstar Unit of the New Jersey State Police, “With wounds that endanger their life”where he died.

The Kiss band shared a condolences message in X: “Our dear friend Karl Cochran died in a car accident On February 19, “says the message.

“Karl was an extraordinary vocalist and guitarist suffered a massive stroke But he never stopped fighting to return to life, “says the publication, accompanied by a photo of Cochran and Kiss Paul Stanley guitarist smiling together.

“He was loved by our fans around the world through his appearances around the world and It was a constant inspiration as our guest in our Kiss Kruises. Our deepest condolences to Geri and his family, “concludes the message.