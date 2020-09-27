Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently celebrated her 40th birthday. She is going to be a mother for the second time. Kareena is currently in Delhi for a shoot for her upcoming project. Meanwhile her sweet conversation with her sister Karishma appeared on social media.

Funny reaction to childhood photo

Karisma Kapoor posted an old picture on Kareena’s birthday on Instagram. He gave the caption with it, will always protect you. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline. Kareena has commented on this post of her, Oh My God … You look absolutely punk … which you are not. Karisma has created laughter emojis on this.

Kareena is active during pregnancy

Talking on the professional front, Kareena has left for Delhi for the next film shoot with Aamir Khan. He is also accompanied by Taimur and Saif Ali Khan. Bebo is very active during pregnancy. His pictures related to work, shooting and outings are popular on social media.