Recently, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash’s name have also come up during the investigation of drugs case. After this NCB summoned Karisma Prakash for summons. Karishma had sought exemption citing her being ill. However, according to reports, Karishma is currently in Goa and she is accompanied by Deepika Padukone.

According to reports, Karishma is in Goa with Deepika, who is currently there for the shooting of her next film. The title of Shakun Batra’s film has not been finalized yet. The film also stars Siddhant Chuturvedi and Ananya Pandey in lead roles. The crew of the film left for Goa last week.

Apart from Sushant, Jaya Saha, who was the manager of various other celebrities, was questioned by NCB. During this, many old chats of Jaya Saha have surfaced. On the basis of these chats, NCB sent Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash on Tuesday for questioning summons. Apart from this, summons was also sent to Dhrup Chitgopekar, CEO of Cowan Talent Management Company. Karishma Prakash herself is an employee of Cowan Agency. In Jaya Saha’s chat, she has spoken to people named D and K.

In the chat, Jin, N, J, S, D and K have talked about drugs, D means Deepika Padukone. In drug chat, D is the K from whom Deepika Padukone is demanding ‘goods’, that is K Karisma who is an employee of the Kwon Talent Management Agency. On Deepika’s question, Karishma says, “I have but at home.” I am in Bandra. Karishma further says, ‘I can ask Amit if you ask.’ To this, Deepika’s answer comes, ‘Yes, please.’ Karishma says, ‘Amit has it, he is carrying it.’ To this, Deepika says, ‘Hash is not a video’.