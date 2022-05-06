Born in Martinique, with Haitian parents and raised in New York, she was appointed by Joe Biden to succeed Jen Psaki in a new symbolic gesture by the Administration to show the diversity of the United States. At 44 years old and with a past in the electoral campaigns of Barack Obama, Biden and director of public affairs of a progressive defense NGO, Jean-Pierre affirmed that it was “really an honor” and “a historic moment”.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced that Karine Jean-Pierre will be the new spokeswoman for the White House, becoming the first African-American person and the first openly homosexual woman to occupy the role of representing the government’s message.

The official will replace Jen Psaki, who will leave office on May 13 and was scheduled to leave the post one year after the start of her term. It is believed that he will work on the progressive network ‘MSNBC’, although this version has not been ratified at the moment.

“Jill -the first lady- and I have known Karine for a long time and she will be the strong voice that will speak for me and for the Administration,” explained the head of state through the statement in which he made Jean-Jane’s promotion official. Pierre, who was offered the job the same Thursday.

During a brief intervention on the stand, the African American said that it was “a historic moment.” “It is an honor and a privilege to stand behind this podium,” she said.

Jean-Pierre’s life story describes the famous ‘American dream’: born on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, to immigrant parents from Haiti and raised in the suburbs of New York, he achieved his progress through dint of work and effort.

From the beginning of the Biden era, he played the role of being Psaki’s right hand man and commanded the daily press conferences with journalists on some occasions.

Thank you@POTUSand @FLOTUS for this opportunity. It is a true honour. I look forward to serving this Administration and the American people. I have big shoes to fill. @PressSec has been a great friend, mentor and excellent press secretary. pic.twitter.com/1knmbe2Nxq — Karine Jean-Pierre (@KJP46) May 5, 2022



The Columbia University graduate was also in Biden’s presidential campaign, was Kamala Harris’s chief of staff in the last primaries, and was part of Barack Obama’s election and re-election processes. While she was director of public affairs for MoveOn.org, a progressive advocacy group, and served as a political analyst for ‘NBC’ and ‘MSNBC’.

His appointment is part of Washington’s goal to show the great diversity of the American population since, although whites are less than 60%, they have historically held high positions.

The president also congratulated Psaki for his work as a spokesman, reinstating daily press conferences, and stressed that she returned “decency, respect and decorum” to the White House conferences, a battle arena during the administration of donald trump

Praise for Jean-Pierre

President Biden, in his letter, said that “Karine has the experience, talent and integrity” necessary to do the job, at a time when the United States will have to alleviate economic difficulties and lead the international crisis unleashed in Europe.

“He will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” he added.

The one who also showered Jean-Pierre with praise was his predecessor.

Psaki asserted that even though she “looks very young,” the African American “comes to this job with decades of experience.” In addition, she guaranteed that her appointment will give “a voice to so many and show what is really possible when you work hard and dream big.”

With EFE, Reuters and AP