Since he separated from Sergio Kun Agüero, in 2017 after five years of a media relationship, Karina The Little Princess Tejeda She was determined to protect her privacy and to keep a low profile in certain aspects of her life.

That is why the singer preserved during all this time her sentimental relationship with her boyfriend Nicolás Furman, with whom she has been dating for more than a year.

Just at the end of December of last year, Karina blanked that she was in a relationship with the musician 42 years old and had revealed how he had conquered her: “My boyfriend conquered me with the look. He looked at me and I said, ‘look what a look!’ … And that’s it, I fell at his feet … And he talks. Speak and sing. “

The photo shared by Karina La Princesita that sparked the rumors. Is the ring an engagement ring?

Although every so often he shares videos singing with his partner, in the last hours a publication by La Princesita aroused the attention of his more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Karina, who is already confirmed to join as a participant to The academy, the new program that will lead Marcelo Tinelli on the screen of El Trece, uploaded a very casual photo, lying on his bed with a detail that did not go unnoticed.

In the image she is seen with a ring on her finger and several users of the social network they congratulated her on understanding that it was a compromise alliance.

Echoing what was being generated in the 2.0 world, the journalist Juariu, the detective of the famous in the networks, enraptured the tropical singer and installed the concern: “Is it an alliance?”he asked bluntly.

The message that the singer used to joke with her followers.

Karina’s answer

A while after various versions began to circulate, the former jury of the Singing 2020 (El Trece) shared an Instagram story with a pink background and a phrase that excited many of his followers: “Yes I want”.

Later, Karina clarified to the journalist Juariu that it is not a compromise alliance.

But after a while, after what seemed to have been an ironic comment to the virtual community, Karina uploaded another story ignoring the rumors and clarifying that it is not an engagement ring that she wears on her middle finger.

“Yes, on the finger fuck you Juariu. It is my finger chosen for the alliances from now on hahaha”, he joked, ending the subject.

DR