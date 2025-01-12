THE BARBITURIC OF THE WEEK
Your leadership has resurrected the flame that we thought was extinct.
She is civil, she is brave and she is a woman. An unprecedented leadership in Venezuelan politics in the last fifty years. Men and women, children and the elderly, people of all classes, hug her, kiss her hands, give her rosaries and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Karina #Sainz #Borgo #María #Corina #woman
Leave a Reply