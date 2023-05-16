Karina Rivera, a remembered children’s host and entertainer, is happier than ever because her daughter Doris Fundichely has just announced that she will be a mother for the first time. In this context, the heiress of Orlando Fundichely and her partner were in charge of giving the good news with a fun video on social networks during the last Mother’s Day. However, what aroused curiosity was that both used audio from the time Tula Rodríguez announced on television that she was expecting a baby.

Karina Rivera finds out that she will be a grandmother

With a video on Instagram, Doris Fundichely and his partner Jaime Luna showed the moment in which his family found out that they would both become parents, therefore, Karina Rivera and actor Orlando Fundichely would be first-time grandparents. In a funny way, they used the words that Tula Rodríguez once uttered to make it known that she was in “the sweet wait”, something that became an iconic event on Peruvian TV.

“It is the most beautiful thing that is happening to me in life. A few weeks ago, oops, problems. My cycle is not coming. What is happening? (…) I am going to be a mother and I am the happiest woman in the world“, was part of the words that the ex-host of “On everyone’s lips” said at the time.

Karina and Orlando react to the announcement of their daughter Doris

Reactions to the good news Doris Fundichely they did not wait. Her mother Karina Rivera shared the news on her Instagram stories and took the opportunity to send a tender message to her daughter, who at some point had a brief stint on television.

“Yes, I will be a grandmother. What a thrill! I love you, my princess. This baby comes to fill our home with joy. Happy Mothers Day,” he wrote in his publication. For his part, the future grandfather Orlando Fundichely did not stop commenting: “I’m going to be a grandfather, hahaha.”

Karina Rivera happy for her daughter Doris. Photo: Instagram capture

Who is Doris Fundichely?

Doris Fundichely Rivera She is the first daughter that Karina Rivera and Orlando FUndichely had, she was born on January 13, 2000, so she is currently 23 years old. In 2017 she won theMiss Chaclacayo Teen, where he showed that he had inherited his parents’ artistic talent. A year later she announced that she would be part of “Whirlwind: 20 Years Later”. She has sometimes shared her passion for singing on her social networks.

Doris Fundichely Rivera is the daughter of Karina Rivera and Orlando Fundichely. Photo: Composition by Jazmín Ceras/LR

Doris Fundichely’s brief stint on TV

Doris Fundichely, daughter of Karina and Orlando, had a short stint on television screens. She participated in the series “Torbellino: 20 años después” by Latina, a project that did not last long and after its end, the young woman dedicated herself to music.

Doris Fundichely had a fleeting passage through the Peruvian show business. Photo: Instagram

How long were Karina Rivera and Orlando Fundichely together?

the cheerleader Karina Rivera and Orlando Fundichely have been in a sentimental relationship since 1998, for which they have been married for 15 years.

