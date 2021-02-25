Karina Rivera officially communicated her definitive withdrawal of children’s shows, after 25 years giving joy to the little ones.

In conversations with a local media outlet, the former host of La ruta del amor revealed the reasons that led her to make the difficult decision.

“As Karina who shows her face in children’s shows, I definitely retire,” said the former television presenter. However, he will continue with his business linked to the world of children.

“The day I made the decision, I cried a lot, it was time, I’m 51 years old, and the pandemic generated that too. I was very sad because it is almost my life, “he added. Rivera to El Popular.

The cheerleader took advantage of the talk to thank your audience for the support throughout the stage that he worked in said market.

“I want to thank the public who had the trust and love for me, and the parents for trusting in my work with their children. It has been a very beautiful and happy time that I will always have in my heart, “he said.

Karina Rivera in new venture

On the other hand, Karina Rivera spoke about the new business that she started after the arrival of the pandemic of coronavirus.

“I am launching a quality product line for international sale because it has gone through all the records and processes, I have spent my life savings. It is focused on skin care for babies, it is called Kárica, which comes in lotion, shampoo and cologne, “said the former driver.

Karina Rivera with Timoteo. Photo: file / GLR

