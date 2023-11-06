Karina Rivera is living one of the happiest stages of her life. A few weeks ago she became a grandmother and points out that she lives in love with her granddaughter, Alba Isabela. “She weighs more than 4 kilos and lifts her neck from the first hours she was born,” she says enthralled about Doris Fundichely’s daughter.

Professionally, the remembered queen of the mice does not stop. Yesterday it was presented at Chiclayo, after having successfully participated in Expo Bebe with its baby care line, made from natural products. “Karina and Timoteo don’t stop,” she says about the remembered children’s television duo from the nineties, who later moved on to circuses, without neglecting private and corporate presentations.

—What would have to happen for you to return to television?

—First, that someone bets on children’s programs and second, that they see a way to reach children’s audiences because times have changed. With technology it is no longer the same as before. You need a good production team that works on a great product to read the minds of today’s kids.

—And have there been offers?

—Well, Timothy will always be faithful to America Television (laughs). And there are always offers, but as I say, it would have to be with a great team that thinks about today’s kids. I would like to, maybe a year, because I know that times are difficult. What I continue to enjoy are the shows, where I am natural, I am my own boss, I don’t have to obey anyone. For example, we will be in the musical part of the gastronomic fair La Ruta del Huarike, which will take place from November 17 to 19 and will bring together the 40 best huariques in Lima. It will be a show for the new generation of mice.

—And are you worried that there is no children’s space in the open sign?

—What pleasantly catches my attention is that today’s parents are increasingly concerned about their children growing in various areas, such as music. Seeing that their little ones don’t have a reference on local television like they had, they are guiding their children and I think we are part of it, because our show is family-friendly and promotes values ​​in the little ones. It’s priceless that every time they see us at shows they quickly get hooked on our songs, stories and antics. And I hope you can visit us on La Ruta del Huarike, which will be in the Exhibition Park. We will be there on Saturday the 18th, but every day there will be a great program with great guests like Mauricio Mesones, Zaperoko and Milena Wharton.