Karina Rivera, Timoteo’s first partner, and Orlando Fundichely, a soap opera actor, were the protagonists of one of the strongest marriages in the medium. However, in 2020 they announced their divorce.

Karina Riveraformer child host of the program “Karina and Timoteo”kept next to Orlando Fundichely, Cuban actor who has played multiple roles in soap operas and TV series, one of the longest-lasting relationships in the medium. Fruit of the love of the finalized marriage, the figures of the show had two daughters.

Although they announced their divorce in 2020, the marriage of both artists continues to be fondly remembered by the public. Learn more about their love story and the time they spent together.

How was the romance of Karina Rivera and Orlando Fundichely?

Karina Rivera and Orlando Fundichely they met in 1998. At that time the actor was recording the soap opera “Luz Maria”. For her part, she was Timoteo’s faithful companion in the children’s show “Karina and Timoteo”.

Karina Rivera and Orlando Fundichely met in 1988. Photo: composition LR/La República

Orlando Fundichely reported for Ernesto Pimentel’s “Super Saturday” program that the crush on Rivera was instantaneous. “I saw a very pretty, intelligent, captivating woman and we started to be friends, but when I saw her with her son Alejandro I knew what kind of mom she was and I said to myself: ‘She’s going to be the mother of my children'”, counted.

A year after that first meeting they got married. Thus, in 1999 they said yes, very much in love and sure of being happy forever. However, signs of the fractures in their relationship soon appeared.

The first break occurred in 2012, at that time the actor went from program to program swearing love to his still wife and pretending to her in detail. They got back together, but three years later there was a second estrangement.

In 2015, the TV presenter pointed out that mistrust was what had put an end to their relationship. “What was lost by the end of my marriage? Trust,” she stated. However, this did not last long, because in 2016 they resumed their sentimental bond.

Like the other times, their reconciliation would not last long. Thus, in the summer of 2020, Orlando Fundichely announced his divorce from her. They ended their relationship at the beginning of 2019.

How long were Karina Rivera and Orlando Fundichely together?

Karina Rivera and Orlando Fundichely They had a relationship since 1998, so they had a couple of 21 years. Likewise, they maintained a marriage since 1999; Thus, they came to be married for 20 years.