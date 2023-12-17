Karina Milei (Buenos Aires, 50 years old) has been the general secretary of the Argentine Presidency for a week. His position, created by General Juan Domingo Perón in 1948 and maintained during two dictatorships, countless government crises and temporary presidencies while the country emerged from them, will be to assist the president, Javier Milei, in the design of policies, in the elaboration of speeches and in protocol ceremonies. The essential task that the new presidential secretary will have will be the one she had throughout her life: to support, encourage and advise her older brother in private.

Karina was always there. When Javier Milei guarded the goal of the soccer teams in which he played during his childhood, his sister watched him from the stands. When he received beatings and insults from her parents, she heard them from the other side of the room. When she sang Rolling Stones songs in clubs where she danced and took off her clothes, she was the one who picked her up from the spectators. Karina was behind the scenes while her brother rose to fame on television channels where he ranted against the Argentine political class, it was supporting actress in the play in which his brother explained the sorrows of the national economy in the role of a psychologist, and was the authoritative voice that epically narrated his childhood in the documentaries that prepared his foray into politics.

Karina Milei waited for her brother at the stages of each rally of her presidential campaign, she presented him as president-elect on the night of November 19, in which a country that speculated for months about his influence finally heard his voice, and received on stage as the new Argentine president last Sunday. Along with the king of Spain, the president of Ukraine and some Latin American leaders, he was the last person to hug the eighth elected president of democratic Argentina when he refused to speak in Congress and gave his first speech as president before a packed square in Buenos Aires.

Javier and Karina Milei, on November 19, after learning of the former's presidential victory. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

Like her brother, Karina graduated from the Cardenal Copello school, a private, Catholic institute in suburban, middle-class Buenos Aires. Three years younger than the president, Karina studied Public Relations and did a postgraduate degree in events while her brother studied Economics. Self-employed, registered until a few months ago in the Argentine tax agency as a provider of “personal services”, Karina dedicated herself to tarot, selling tires and baking. His last venture was to make cakes to order through Instagram, and now he will be the voice that weighs most on the conscience of the president elected by Argentines to put an end to an economic crisis that has inflation at 160% year-on-year and four out of every ten Argentines living in poverty.

His appointment, the first controversy

The appointment of Karina as secretary was the first controversy of the Milei Government, which on Sunday, having just landed in the Casa Rosada, revoked by decree the prohibition on the president from appointing direct relatives to public positions. That Sunday, at a closed-door swearing-in, Milei broke down in tears while her sister swore her in. Hours earlier, when she received international leaders at the Casa Rosada, she joked with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “She is the real boss,” the president told her, pointing to her sister.

Karina, faithful and detractors have said, has been the brain of the campaign and her brother's guardian, the last person in charge of his clothes and his speeches, but also of his interviews, meetings and political pacts. Milei has lived since August in a luxurious hotel in Buenos Aires that was her campaign center. There, while the now former candidate awaited the election results under protection in his suite, it was Karina who received the guests, consulted news at the press entrance table, and stood by the lectern to wait for her brother's speeches. .

Son of a bus driver and a housewife, Javier Milei came to public life at odds with his parents. His sister took charge of bringing them closer. He called them “parents” and went so far as to say that once, because of a comment against the Falklands War, his father beat him up, which shocked her sister so much that she ended up hospitalized for it. shock.

“The more they screwed him, the more force he got,” Karina said about her brother in one of the few interviews she has given. It was in one of the documentaries about Milei that were promoted during his campaign this year. In another, the first, is the genesis of everything the president thinks about his most trusted person.

Pandenomics It was filmed in October 2020, while Milei was launching his campaign as a deputy for Buenos Aires. Mix of an interview with the candidate and his travels through Buenos Aires not to go in which Milei appears to lead a clandestine revolution against an oppressive government, the documentary lasts half an hour. It's not to be missed. In the final minutes, the now national deputy, Lilia Lemoine, interrupts a rally dressed as a superhero to warn Milei that “the Central Bank seems to be doing its thing again.” The documentary ends at that moment, while the now president of Argentina hits a replica of the bank with a mallet and a dozen young people encourage him by shouting “Destruction, destruction!” Karina, who acts as a bodyguard, watches him from the background adorned with angel wings.

A moment from the documentary 'Pandenomics', directed by Santiago Oría. Santiago Oria

Milei has called his sister “The Messiah” or “Moses,” and has gone so far as to claim that he is only the “preacher” of his sister's heavenly commission. Karina, more down-to-earth, has said that it was she who recommended that he leave the jacket (sweater) and tie to show up with the leather jacket and his hair swirling, singing rock 'n' roll songs that have imposed the radical right as the new rebellion.

Karina has many affectionate nicknames for her brother, but she is, above all, The boss. It is speculated that the Argentine president says it in the masculine because he is one of the crusaders of the conservative “cultural battle” who refuses to say “president” or “judge,” to use an inclusive generic plural instead of the masculine, and because he believes that progressivism is an instrument of world domination. He has some of that, but he also has more: The boss of Argentine politics for two decades was Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who was first lady before becoming president and the most influential politician of the century in Argentina. Karina Milei will not be first lady, but she has also inaugurated an era.

