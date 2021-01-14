The Singing 2020 passes through the final moments of the contest, with the grand closing gala scheduled for this Friday 15, when it will be known who the winners are. But against that end, Karina The Little Princess (34) is enjoying “a start”, and it has to do with his love story alongside Nico Furman, your new partner.

The young singer only dared to tell in November that she was meeting Furman, a 43-year-old singer whom she met years ago on a reality show, and with whom she had a chance in love in mid-2020.

It is Karina’s first official courtship after her breakup with Sergio Kun Aguero, in 2017, with whom she shared five years of her life and came to live in the city of Manchester.

“When they took our photos he would look at the cell phone, he didn’t know what to do … But he was cool, I like that about him, it’s not common,” Kari said mischievously in The angels of the morning when talking about the photos, comparing it with some chapter of his past? “It’s what my friends tell me,” she clarified with a smile.

At night, the singer left the program led by Ángel de Brito and Laurita Fernández wearing a black mask, which she took off once she got into Furman’s car, who was waiting for her patiently, attentive to her phone and with the company of her dog .

From the car, Kari greeted the photographers present at the door of the studio with sympathy. LaFliaAs well as Nico, who made a couple of maneuvers with the vehicle before starting off towards his destination.

Karina La Princesita and her first photo with Nico Furman, her boyfriend.

According to the artist’s account, they spent the night together at her house and in the morning he had to travel to the coast to meet a work presentation.

“I came home, took a bath and went to sleep because I was very tired,” Karina commented on THE M, without going into too much detail of his night with Furman. De Brito, an accomplice, highlighted how radiant and happy she looked.

“You always had a good vibe but since you became a girlfriend, I see you better,” reflected Angel, looking for some kind of response in his “little angel”, who remained silent but blushed.

In December, Karina was encouraged to show a photo with Nico for the first time. There they are seen embracing, in a romantic night, one more of the many that they lived in these few months together. At the start of 2021 and towards the end of Cantando 2020, the beginning of a beautiful relationship.