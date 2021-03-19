The actress, known for her work in the series ‘Servir y Protecte’, participates in ‘La abuela’, the new horror film by Paco Plaza Actress Karina Kolokolchykova. / Andrés García Luján

He has that imposing and strange beauty of the trees that embrace the Orthodox monastery of Kiev-Petchersk Lavra, and his gaze can be caressing or furiously melt the ice. Karina Kolokolchykova (Ukraine, 1992), raised in Cartagena, where her parents and other close relatives live, is an actress and one of the faces of the series’ Ser