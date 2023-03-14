Karina Jordan He is going through a good professional moment after the recent premiere of the one-man show “Relatos (In) conexos” on March 10. Along the same lines, the actress gave an interview for a local medium in which she confessed little-known details about her personal life. One of these was to have a long-distance relationship with her husband. Diego Seyfarth, whom he married last year. In the following note, know all the details.

Karina Jordan She confessed to having a long-distance relationship with her current husband Diego Seyfarth, who lives in Germany. The Peruvian artist revealed that, at first, the situation was very difficult to bear.

“We have been like this for a year now. At the beginning, it was difficult, because I was not allowed to stay in Germany for more than three months. I didn’t have a visa, I had to get the papers and learn the language, but I got used to it. Yes, you can come and go, ”she said in an interview for Infobae.

Karina Jordan and Diego Seyfarth are professional actors who recently got married. Photo: @francesca.bernetti.retratista/Instagram

Karina Jordán and her teaching plan for the Latino community

The actress He also said that, while he is in Germany, his purpose is to offer acting classes to the entire Latino community. In that sense, if all goes well, he could pursue his career there as well.

“I have a plan to teach the Latino community there (Germany) acting. And when I have the language under control, and being very optimistic, I will be able to pursue my career. It is a medium to long term goal. She still spoke German like a five year old. Working there would be a super challenge, but right now I live my present studying the language. Also, I am planning to bring this work ‘Relatos (In) conexos’ to the public in Germany”, she concluded.