“At the bottom there is room” continues to be one of the most popular series on Peruvian television. For its new season, the telenovela broadcast by América TV welcomed new talents, as was the case with Franco Pennano, who gives life to Cristóbal Montalbán. However, other works, such as “Come, dance, quinceañera”, remain in the memory of the fans. In this, Karina Jordan he managed to captivate the audience with his impeccable performance. For this reason, in the following note we will tell you more about these actors and what blood relationship they share.

Who is Franco Pennano?

Franco Pennano He is the youngest son of Guido Pennano and Cecilia Hamann. The beginnings of the actor on TV date back to 2018, when he was part of a report on “Latina news”. In it, he played a boy who camped out by a canal to find his beloved, whom he lost in the past.

Despite the fact that this news was an advertising campaign to promote the return of “Torbellino, 20 years later”, since then his presence before cameras has been more constant and permanent. Before being cast as Cristóbal Montalván of “AFHS”, he also appeared in “De vuelta al neighborhood”.

Franco Pennano is also a prominent model. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture

What bond do Karina Jordan and Franco Pennano have?

Although Franco Pennano began his career in the media several years ago, it was not until his participation in “At the bottom there is room” that his name began to sound in the press. For her part, Korina Jordan He has an extensive career in acting. She highlights her role in the novel “Come, dance, quinceañera”.

On the other hand, many do not know the type of relationship that exists between the two. The actors have known each other for a lifetime, since they are cousins. Although, to date, they have not had the opportunity to work together, it does not mean that in the future they cannot meet due to the trade they have.

Franco Pennano, Fiorella Pennano and Karina Jordan are family. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

How old is Franco Pennano?

Franco Pennano, a young actor who currently plays Christopher Montalban In the new season of “Al fondo hay sitio”, he was born in the city of Lima on October 19, 1997, so he is currently 25 years old.

Franco Pennano is currently 25 years old. Photo: Instagram

How old is Karina Jordan?

Karina Jordanthe remembered actress of “Come, dance, quinceañera”, is currently 37 years old and is married to fellow actor Diego Seyfarth, with whom she revealed that she has a long-distance relationship.

Karina Jordan. Photo: diffusion

Franco Penano for his character Cristóbal: I am not ‘pituquito’

Penan Franc talked with “On everyone’s lips” about his foray into “At the bottom there is room” and, specifically, his character. The magazine reporter asked him what he thought about the comparisons with ‘Nicolás De las Casas’, a role played by Andres Wiesse. “There are many comparisons with Nicolás. The narrative is quite similar to the old one, but Christopher is still a different character. Cristóbal is not Nicolás de las Casas, ”he said.

Penan Franc He also clarified if, far from the role he plays in the series, he is “pituquito”: “No, I don’t consider myself a pituco. It’s different, Critobal is kind of ‘torrantoso’, son of the house, son of his father”.

Franco Pennano has managed to amass more than 183,000 followers. Photo: Instagram / Franco Pennano

What bond does Cristóbal Montalbán from “AFHS” and ‘Tessy’ Flores from “DVAB” share?

the character ofChristopher Montalbanin “Al fondo hay sitio” he is interpreted by Franco Pennano Hamann. For her part, the role of Tesoro Flores from the now-defunct series “De vuelta al barrio” was played by Fiorella Pennano Hamann. They are brothers and sons of the relationship between Guido Pennano and Cecilia Hamann.

It should be noted that both actors maintain an age difference due to 6 years and also, they are brothers of the interpreter Isza Pennano.

The popular Peruvian actors share a strong bond. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

Franco Pennano reveals the link he has with Jazmín Pinedo

The popular Christopher Montalban of “Al fondo hay sitio” revealed, in an interview for the “Más Espectáculos” program, that between him and Jasmine Pinedo There is only a beautiful friendship that was born when they both acted in “Torbellino”. “I’ve known her for 4 years and I’m very fond of her, I always carry her in my heart”, the actor stated. It should be noted that at the end of the note, Gino Assereto’s ex-partner only managed to mention: “How handsome!”.

