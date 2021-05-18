Karina Iavícoli was invited to the cycle of Thomas Dente, Came for you (KZO, Monday at 9pm), and he remembered a hard time in his life.

The journalist from Mar del Plata came to Capital at the age of 26 and worked in numerous entertainment programs, but in one she did not have a good time.

“My brother came to study first, I always loved Buenos Aires, he dreamed of coming to the big city. Buenos Aires promises you everything but later it costs you a lot,” he recalled before going into details of the bad working moment he lived at that time .

Iavícoli with Tomás Dente in his KZO program.

As in every meeting, Dente achieved a very deep connection with his guest. But the most controversial passage occurred when the driver asked Iavícoli what was your worst disappointment in the workplace and she didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Only once did I have a very bad time. The channel security person told me I couldn’t get through. I called my colleagues and nobody came. It was horrible because no one gave me any explanation of why they took me out, what happened, “the panelist began by saying.

“It was in the first program in which I had been a panelist, Yo was on the air with Chiche Gelblung on El Nueve. I made the leap from being a chronicler to being a panelist. And it was a blow“he continued.

At that time, Karina said that she lived alone and was single and that it was her colleague Pilar Smith who was there to lift her spirits. “He came with an animal print fur coat and told me to get up and go shopping. I was down, depressed. I like explanations that explain why I’m leaving, “he said.

“I had a one-year contract and they didn’t want to pay me, I lived alone, I had to pay rent. At that time, Juan Parodi helped me get paid what was due to me. So I appreciate it, “revealed the journalist.

"A security person from the channel told me that I could not pass," Avícoli recalled about the day she was fired from America.

The host wanted to know what program it was about and asked Karina, who explained: “It was Spicy Chronicles In America. Horacio Cabak and Beto Casella were driving. I have an excellent relationship with Beto, but I never had a relationship with Horacio. I’m not saying it was their fault either. ”

Iavícoli stressed that his work is complex. “We are television workers. This job has a lot of crueltyWhen you do well, you can go wrong in two seconds. I have many friends from the environment whom I love very much, “he said.

At the same time, the journalist said what was positive about that painful experience. “I learned a lot from the experience. I never knew who made the decision. Later I learned that you don’t have to know so much. Life takes many turns. It was recorded for me to arrive at the windlass and to be told ‘you can’t pass’. That feeling of belonging or not belonging “he explained.

Iavícoli was part of The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 9.30 a.m.) for two years, he said goodbye to the cycle in November 2020 and became part of Us in the morning, led by Joaquín El Pollo Álvarez.

Today Iavícoli is part of "Pampita Online".

At that moment, Karina stressed that she was THE M in the best of terms and gave warm words to the driver, Angel De Brito.

“Thank you because it was two years where I had a great time, my laughter will remain in the ether, I had a lot of fun, I had a good time. I thank you because I could always be me and that is very important. Apart from the fact that we are friends, but when someone is generous you have to admit it“he said on the air before his exit from the cycle.

