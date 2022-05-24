Karina Cascella in the storm after the latest statements in the weekly New where, he affirmed the lack of young people willing to work. The latter in fact, she had specified how in her restaurant, she found it difficult to find waiters and cooks willing to give up the classic ‘days on the sofa’.

Recently, however, the former columnist of Men and Women he felt the strong need to clarify his last words which, in his sect, would have been misunderstood. In recent days, within her Instagram profile, Karina has clarified to her fans the words she spoke in the weekly, also announcing some and important complaints.

His words about the difficulty of finding staff have sparked several criticisms and offenses from social users. In fact, they hurled themselves against Karina giving life to a real media storm that saw her as the protagonist.

Karina Cascella in the storm: “My restaurant is fine, I’ll report everyone”

The influencer’s statements have triggered several unexpected reactions so as to push her to clarify her thoughts once and for all. According to what Karina said, the journalist would have asked her some questions about the period that the various restaurateurs are experiencing due to the pandemic.

It is precisely in this regard that Karina Cascella he specified how many restaurateurs find themselves in difficulty in finding staff. Within the Instagram profile, the former columnist has once again confirmed her thinking by explaining: “My exact words. Yes, absolutely, it is a very difficult period to search for staff, because it is difficult to find room staff, cooks or assistant cooks. Add the citizenship income and it becomes more complex “.

The hard outburst of Karina within his own Instagram stories he continued stating: “Tell me if I am crazy or if from my words it can be deduced that I have asked for help because I cannot survive. But how ca..o are you? “.

“I’m out of these circles because I prefer, I am also sorry to say that I will never release any public statement again since unfortunately there are these goats around, which will all be reported, because making an article that says help me I can’t survive ” Karina Cascella ends.