Karina Cascella, hematomas and plasters after surgery

Karina Cascella underwent blepharoplasty surgery to get rid of excess skin on the eyelids.

In fact, in recent days he has posted some photos on Instagram showing the bruises and patches on his eyelids after the operation. It takes a few days to see the results of blepharoplasty and while waiting for her, Karina asked her community to ask her how her recovery was going.

A user asked her: “But accept yourself as you are, right? Enough with the answers, but if it makes you feel better, why not’”. Karina then replied in kind: “No, I’m not saying it makes me feel better. I say serenely and sincerely that since I can and I want to and I trust my surgeon, I’ll do it! Without standing there to justify a damn thing. Don’t like my eyelids? I edit them. Simple. I do not accept my boiled fish eyelids? No. And I change them. Clearer than that I think it’s difficult. And if you or others do not like my thoughts, I will sleep, eat and live anyway ”, she wrote on the face of Men and womenaccompanying the text with a series of laughing emoticons.