Karina Cascella cuts La Pupa and the Nerdy Show in a direct and pungent way: the hard words of the columnist towards Barbara D’Urso

Karina Cascella crushes in a hard and direct way the program conducted by Barbara D’Urso or La Pupa and the Nerdy show. The former columnist of Men and Women also present in many Channel 5 programs in the last few days has decided to tell her about the reality shows that are currently being broadcast.

In recent days, fans have asked the influencer several times to be able to give his opinion on the Mediaset programs that are continuing at the moment. To be precise, his followers asked what his direct thoughts were towards de The Island of the Famous and regarding the Pupa and the Nerdy.

Karina within her Instagram profile has repeatedly specified her great passion for Men and women. The talk show by Maria De Filippi has been part of her heart for many years now where she has had the pleasure of working as a columnist.

Otherwise, however, it is the thought about the latest shows that Canale 5 has decided to transmit at the end of Big Brother Vip. To replace the latter, in fact, it is present on Italia1 The Pupa and the Nerdy Show while on Canale 5 L’Isola dei Famosi.

Karina Cascella cuts off the Barbara D’Urso show

In his Instagram stories, the columnist has thus revealed his point of view on the reality shows broadcast in recent weeks. Unexpectedly Karina said: “Can I tell you I think it will be a lot of fun? And I must also say that there are some famous ones in L’Isola dei Famosi. No, really, I think the cast is niceand more than anything else I foresee some trash recently “.

“I saw a little bit of the first episode of the island of the famous and nothing remains my favorite reality show. Then I like Ilary, she is fun and spontaneous ” the influencer explained.

Cascella, on the other hand, has a completely different opinion on The Pupa and the Nerdy Show and to Big Brother Vip. The latter in fact explains: “The Pupa and the Nerdy do not feel like it, I tell you the truth. Barbarella good as always for sure, but I prefer to live without knowing what some scalled guys are doing […] One thing is a fun trash and cute “pastime”.

“One thing is the exasperated trash and at moments even passed as truthful. That is for example … The triangle that was there at Gf Vip was trash, but it didn’t make anyone laugh. And of course I’ve never seen a single episode. What I knew I saw from social networks which unfortunately were full of those obscene videos ” Karina Cascella ends.