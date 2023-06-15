Karina Calmet he stole the hearts of all his fans with his participation in “At the bottom there is room”, and now he has become one of the favorite figures of “The great chef: famous”. Despite the great popularity that the actress enjoys, very few know about her private life, for example, she was married to Samir Giha. In this note we will tell you about the artist’s ex-husband and what she is currently doing.

Who is Samir Giha, the ex-husband of Karina Calmet?

samir giha He is a singer who enjoyed great popularity in the 90s, many of his fans even called him the ‘Peruvian Chayanne’ due to his remembered song “Follow my rhythm”, with which he made all his fans dance. epoch.

This talented artist is currently dedicated to his company Cacao Suyo, which already has two awards from the International Chocolate Award. However, he has not left music aside, since he takes it as a hobby.

How many children did Karina Calmet have with Samir Giha and why did they divorce?

Samir Giha stole Karina Calmet’s heart and they reached the altar; however, their marriage only lasted eight years. During the years they shared together, the spouses had two daughters: Yamile Sofia Giha Calmet and Naelah Giha Calmet.

After that, an ampay from Magaly Medina would have ended the couple’s happiness due to an infidelity scandal. This would have been the reason why this marriage came to an end.

Karina Calmet and Samir Giha were married for eight years. Photo: LR/LR composition

Samir Giha remarried?

After his well-known separation with Karina Calmet, Samir Giha decided to rebuild his life and remarried, but this time with a woman who is not linked to the entertainment environment. It is not known if the singer, also a businessman, had more children.

What did Karina Calmet say about her return to TV

After being away from television for several years, Karina Calmet He expressed his excitement at meeting his audience again in a totally different and little-known facet. For this reason, she promises to do her best to stand out, as much as possible, in the new Latina culinary reality show.

“I am very happy and grateful to Rayo en la Botella and Latina for this beautiful opportunity in a fun, different and familiar format (…). However, the three judges of the program (with their experience) will try to bring out our best culinary version”he told Infobae.

