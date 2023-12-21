This Thursday, December 21, there was an elimination night never seen before in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Participants Karina Calmet, Armando Machuca, Ale Fuller, Mayra Goñi, Santi Lesmes and Mónica Torres They fought to retain their place in Latina's culinary competition. In the previous episode, none of them were saved from the sentence and they went directly to this dreaded instance. Finally, Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías made a difficult decision. They determined that Karina will not continue in 'The Revenge' and her other companions were saved.

“Thank you, guys from the jury. Katia Palma has been nice to have you around. Thank you for encouraging me and everyone in the production, thank you for giving me so much. This program is always about growth and fun. You don't know what this program has meant to me I am leaving very grateful“said the remembered actress who gave life to Isabela Picasso, in 'At the bottom there is room'.