Karina Calmet He spoke after the statements that Gustavo Bueno gave about what their relationship was like during the recordings of “Al fondo hay sitio”. The actor noted that she became “unfriendly and very angry” when she defended her political position. In this regard, the remembered ‘Isabella de las Casas’ responded to his colleague’s revelations in an interview. She stressed that she is very fond of her partner and that all her differences were resolved instantly.

Karina Calmet considers him a gentleman

Karina Calmet had words of appreciation for Gustavo Bueno, with whom she shared scenes in “Al fondo hay sitio” for several years. She highlighted her chivalry and her good heart with her neighbor.

“He spoiled us all. Note that he, on Thursdays, prepared something for the entire cast. He prepared a soup or a delicious meal, some appetizers for 80 people, ”he recounted in the talk.

Karina Calmet clarifies incident of political opinions

At another time, he touched on the subject of political discrepancies, on which the actor declared in a statement to the media. “I think that everyone has their political position, in football, in matters of religion”, said the artist.

“I believe that the key to the success of human relations is knowing how to share, talk and accept different points of view, without raising the tone or disrespecting each other,” he added.

She admitted that previously she would have been intense with her opinions. “In that sense, I I totally assume that at some point I may have answered in a bad way ”, the actress noted.

They smoothed out rough edges after crossing words

After confirming the incident, he assured that he has no problems or grudges with Gustavo Bueno. “That year, 2016, we talked about that aspect, and everything was clarified. Only sometimes you don’t know the personal conversations that the actors have, ”he said for Infobae.

“My love, my respect and admiration for Gustavo will always remain, as with the entire team”, concluded Calmet, to close the topic with the actor.

What did Gustavo Bueno say about Karina Calmet?

The actor who gives life to don gilberto He highlighted his differences with Karina Calmet in “Al fondo hay sitio”. He revealed that she had disagreements with her other classmates due to political positions.

“There was a time when she got a little unsympathetic on the political side. I think she had a boyfriend, who took advantage of her to create anger with everyone. She opted for Fujimorism and it is difficult to live with Fujimorism, ”she said.