This June 21 is the grand finale of "The Great Chef: Celebrities", space in which Karina Calmet and Ricardo Rondón will face each other to be the brand new winner of the first season trophy. Thus, Latina Televisión launched the promotional video of the last contest, which will be seen at 8:00 pm on channel 2. In the clip, both participants highlight what they learned the most from the competition and what it would mean for them to win the title of best chef. We tell you in this note all the details.

Karina and Ricardo prepare three dishes in the grand finale of “The Great Chef”. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / The great chef.

What did Karina Calmet say about the competition before the final?

After being selected as the first runner-up on the show, Karina Calmet indicated that winning the competition would be one of the greatest achievements of her life.

“I have competed many times in my life and perhaps winning ‘The Great Chef’ would be one of the greatest achievements of my life,” he said with a cracked voice.

What did Ricardo Rondón say about his last battle?

For his part, Ricardo Rondón, who was able to win the affection of the Peruvian public, indicated that the final of “The Great Chef: Famous” would mean a fight with himself.

“It cost me blood, sweat and tears to get here. I’m not competing against anyone, I’m competing with myself”sentenced.

Ricardo Rondón competed hard episode by episode. Photo: Instagram / Ricardo Rondón.

What is known about what will come in the final of “The great chef: famous”?

A few hours after the start of the confrontation between Karina and Ricardo, it was learned that the participants eliminated from the program will arrive to support the finalists. Let’s remember that Korina, Nico, Miguel, Susan, Milett, Andrés, Patricio, Patricia, Natalia and Fiorella they were withdrawn from the competition after failing to meet the requirements of the judges. Not only that, it was also learned that Ricardo Rondón and Karina Calmet will prepare three dishes to get the biggest prize.



