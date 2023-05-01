Karina Calmet She is remembered for her role as Isabella Picasso in “Al fondo hay sitio”, but, after the tragic death of Francesca Maldini’s daughter and the end of the series, she chose to leave Peru because she felt that her prototype “white woman” he limited her to only frivolous characters on soap operas. For this reason, she was absent from Peruvian television for seven years, until now, when she surprised with the announcement of her return to the screens with the format “The Great Chef: Celebrities“.

YOU CAN SEE: Karina Calmet: what was it and what is the remembered Isabella from “Al fondo hay sitio” doing now?

Who will be in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

“The Great Chef: Celebrities” will seek to provide a different proposal to Latina viewers; therefore, the production of the program will bring together 12 well-known characters from our medium who have little or no experience in the kitchen. As officially communicated, the participants will be the following:

Natalia Malaga

Korina Rivadeneira

Karina Calmet

Miguel Vergara

Nikko Ponce

Ricardo Rondon

Millet Figueroa

Andres Vilchez

fiorella rodriguez

George Henderson

Patricio Suarez Vertiz

Claudia Portocarrero.

YOU CAN SEE: Karina Calmet enjoys her sexuality and talks about her toys: “His name is Octopus and he has three legs”

Karina Calmet talks about her return to TV

After being away from television for several years, Karina Calmet He says he feels more than happy to meet his audience again in a completely different and little-known facet. For this reason, she promises to do her best to stand out, as much as possible, in the new Latina culinary reality show.

“I am very happy and grateful to Rayo en la Botella and Latina for this beautiful opportunity in a fun, different and familiar format (…). However, the three judges of the program (with their experience) will try to bring out our best culinary version”he told Infobae.

Karina Calmet was at the press conference for the new Latina TV program. Photo: Instagram/”The great chef: celebrities”

What does Karina Calmet currently do?

The actress Karina Calmet He surprised everyone by announcing his entry into the cooking reality show “El gran chef: famous” after several years away from Peruvian television. She stated that she was very excited about this new challenge.

“I am very happy because in ‘The Great Famous Chef’ I am also meeting many co-workers again. I am on a new channel, it is a new, spectacular, familiar and fun format,” he told Trome.

#Karina #Calmet #return #television #years #absence #quotA #beautiful #opportunityquot