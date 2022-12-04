“In the background there is room” has not had any qualms about reviving how many characters it wanted. For example, Luchito was able to “return from the dead” up to two times. However, Isabella is a somewhat delicate case: she was murdered right in front of Francesca Maldini as revenge for Carmen, Claudia Zapata’s mother. Even so, Karina Calmet wants to re-enter the Peruvian television series.

Could Isabella return to “AFHS”?

For now, seeing Isabella again in “AFHS” does not seem to be in the plans for the future of the program. However, Calmet recently stated that the script could help the cause.

“We are seeing in ‘The Lord of the Skies’, on Netflix, that Aurelio Casillas is resurrected. Well they say that the weed never dies. Isabella could be resurrected. (…) Lots of things can happen. Isabella has been one of the most beautiful and endearing characters, ”she said in a conversation with Infobae.

But do fans of the series support this possibility? The truth is that not many agree with bringing the popular ‘Paloseco’ from beyond. Next, we leave you some of the reactions that they have left in networks.

What happened to Isabella in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

In case you don’t know, season 8 of “Al fondo hay sitio” closed with the death of Isabella. Francesca Maldini’s daughter was killed by Carmen, the mother of ‘The Shark Look’ to avenge the villain’s death.

Although many believed that the mother of Nicolás and Fernanda could be saved, the producers chose not to revive her and, instead, use her death as the closure for that season and the beginning of the new one, which only premiered in mid-2022. .