Karina Calmet responded to Gustavo Bueno, after the actor called her “unfriendly” and “brava” to talk about politics. The actress responded to a local media that he declared and clarified some doubts about her way of thinking. The remembered Isabella Picasso worked for many years with the interpreter in “Al fondo hay sitio”, and they even shared scenes in other productions. For this reason, the young woman has highlighted having respect and admiration for her partner.

Karina Calmet talks about respect for her political position

Karina Calmet highlighted that each person has their own way of thinking about politics, cinema and religion. “If we all thought the same, we would be robots and it is not like that,” said the actress.

Karina Calmet speaks after statements by Gustavo Bueno. Photo: Capture/America TV/Broadcast

“I consider that the The key to the success of human relations is knowing how to share, talk and accept different points of view without raising the tone or disrespecting each other, “he added.

Admit errors in incident with Gustavo Bueno

In this sense, he referred to the incident with Gustavo Bueno about his attitude when he defended his political position. “I fully assume that at some point I may have responded in a bad way,” he confirmed.

However, he assures that he has no problems or grudges with the actor, with whom he has shared a television set for many years. “That year, 2016, we talked about that aspect, and everything was cleared up,” she said.

“My love, my respect and admiration for Gustavo will always remain, as with the entire team,” he concluded in the talk with Infobae.

Karina Calmet at AFHS. Photo: Instagram Karina Calmet

Gustavo Bueno reveals what Karina Calmet was like in “AFHS”

The actor Gustavo Bueno He told Infobae that his partner accused them of “reds and communists.” “There was a time when she got a little nasty on the political side,” she revealed.

“I think she had a boyfriend, who took advantage of her to create anger with everyone. She opted for Fujimorismo and it is difficult to live with Fujimorismo”, added the remembered Mr. Gilberto.

Karina Calmet reacts to an emotional scene from Don Gilberto

The remembered Isabella Picasso from “Al fondo hay sitio” reacted to the scene of Don Gilberto in the final of the series. Through Twitter, she also left a moving message to her colleagues.

“What a beauty,” he said. “I’m watching scenes from the end of season 9 of ‘There’s Room in the Back’! Congratulations and may the successes continue,” she added.