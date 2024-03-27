After two years at the helm of 'Arriba mi gente', journalist Karina Borrero announced her farewell to the Latina TV program. Through tears, she expressed her gratitude to the production, the viewers and her co-hosts. The press woman also assured that the program will always have a special place in her heart. Although she did not reveal specific details, Borrero hinted that she will take on new professional challenges, possibly within the same channel.

Why won't Karina Borrero continue in 'Arriba mi gente'?

Karina Borrero He did not specify the reasons for his departure from 'Arriba mi gente', but indicated that he will focus on new personal and professional projects. During his farewell, he hinted at the possibility of continuing in another television program from the same television company, Latina TV.

“I want to tell you with great affection that today is my last day in the program. It is a very special day because it is a farewell day. I have recovered that love that exists in this program and for each of the members, and with the production,” he began. And he continued: “I only have words of gratitude for this family that I have formed. “I close a cycle full of enthusiasm, full of love and challenges ahead, which began two years ago when Latina TV gave me the opportunity to do a different program.”

What were Karina Borrero's words with her television colleagues?

In his emotional farewell, Borrero thanked his television colleagues, Maju Mantilla, Fernando Díaz and Santi Lesmes, for the support and love received. She highlighted the importance of the program in her professional and personal development, allowing her to be more authentic and enjoy her work in a magazine. Let us remember that Borrero worked for many years in news journalism.

“Majito, you are without a doubt the best partner I have ever had on television. You have taught me a lot. Fer, I am grateful to life for having a partner with whom I could laugh and break out of the mold to have fun. And to you, Santi, I I am grateful because you have always pushed me to give more. This show will always be in my heart. I hope to see you soon“, said.

Will Karina Borrero be in a new television show?

Although Karina Borrero did not confirm his participation in a new television program, he left open the possibility of taking on new challenges within Latina Television. She thanked the channel for the opportunity and promised that she will soon be in projects that will challenge her.

The current hosts of 'Arriba mi gente' are Santi Lesmes, Maju Mantilla and Fernando Díaz. Santi Lesmes is known for his charisma and experience on Peruvian television. Maju Mantilla, former Miss World, brings her charm and friendliness to the program. Fernando Díaz, for his part, is an experienced journalist who adds seriousness and depth to the conduct of the program.

