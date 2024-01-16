On Wednesday, January 17, the Serenade to Lima 2024 will take place for the anniversary of the Peruvian capital in Plaza de Armas and prominent artists will put together the party for the joy of all music lovers. Amaranta He will also sing his best hits on stage and in an interview with La República he commented on how he feels to be part of this significant festival.

—Karina, you have been summoned for the anniversary once. It's the first time, how are you?

—I am very excited, because it was truly a dream to be part of such an important show that sings to this city where there are many people from the Peruvian Andes, who have made their lives here, who grew up here, raised their families and knew how to get ahead. I, as a representative of Andean music, feel happy to sing to them to revive the music and our roots.

The 'Serenade to Lima' will feature the participation of these artists. Photo: Municipality of Lima

—Eva Ayllón and other artists will also be there. Can they be seen playing together?

—We haven't been told, each artist has their schedule. Milena and I will be there from 3 in the afternoon and at midnight I think teacher Eva will be there.

—You mentioned that your contract with Amaranta is already ending. Will you continue your career as a solo artist?

—Fortunately, everything is back on track. It's actually a family project. I want to have a career as a soloist, like Karina Benites, that's my idea.

—New projects are coming

—Yes, a double album is coming in 2024: with Andean music, with tunantada, huayno, caporales, morenada. And, another album in which I was also thinking of launching as a soloist, which includes bachata, cumbia, which fuses with Andean music, with beautiful instruments. I also have a bolero there. They are rhythms in which I am experimenting and a way of also testing myself to what extent I can go as a performer.

—You have proven to be a fairly versatile artist. Which Peruvian artist would you like to collaborate with?

—I would really love the group Agua Marina, I am still in talks with them. It is a group that I greatly admire and have followed for many years. I would also like it with Marisol, since I also have cumbia

—Your artistic career is on the rise, why do you think you are so popular with the public?

—I think it's because I sing the music with a lot of love, with a lot of respect and always praising the people of the Andes, our roots. I think it's because we do this with passion and people notice and feel this.

—Karina, any message for your audience

—I invite you to be part of this wonderful show. Our idea is to celebrate this city and brighten hearts.