They got together again. Karina Rivera and Timothy they got together again on national television. In the recent edition of On everyone’s lipsOn March 26, the children’s entertainer had a visit from the beloved dragon.

The former host of Todo por amor arrived on the set of the program to announce her retirement from children’s shows. She had already communicated, in an interview in February, that she would leave that stage to take care of her other businesses.

In the company of the magazine’s hosts, Rivera performed one of his remembered songs. From one moment to another, Ricardo Bonilla, dressed as Timoteo, surprised to appear on the program.

“I love her from here to heaven, infinity, back and forth five times,” said the character. The cheerleader could not hide her tears and replied: “Imagine … and the person inside Timoteo is also wonderful.”

“It has a super special place. I love that this happens on América Televisión, where I met Timoteo . Thanks to all the public who have always really surprised me. Although it is true I did not continue with the children’s shows on television, every weekend they called us, “he added.

Ricardo Bonilla asks for help for the health of a relative

At the end of February, Ricardo Bonilla surprised locals and strangers by sharing a text where he exchanged a greeting for an oxygen recharge.

“I exchange a Timoteo stuffed animal plus a virtual greeting for an oxygen refill. Seriousness. Information to the inbox, “he wrote in the post.

Given the concern of his fans, the animator clarified that it was for a relative who urgently needed help. “Dear friends, I am fine, thank God, but my family and I are going through difficult times looking for an ICU bed,” he explained.

Ricardo Bonilla changes Timoteo’s stuffed animal and greeting for oxygen recharge

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.