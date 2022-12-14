After the disqualification of Riccardo Fogli from the GFVip, Karin Trentini intervenes to defend her husband

Following the disqualification of Riccardo Fogli from Big Brother VIPhis wife Karin Trentini wanted to comment on what happened. The woman let herself go to a harsh outburst on her Instagram profile to silence all the rumors that emerged about her husband’s conduct inside the most spied on house in Italy. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few days Richard Sheets entered as a competitor to the Big Brother VIP but its his stay in the house it did not last even 24 hours. In fact, a few hours after crossing the red door, the gieffino was disqualified because he would have used a blasphemous expression. In light of this, his wife Karin Trentini he could not help but intervene on the matter.

After Riccardo Fogli’s qualification from the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini, his wife Karin took over hers defences. The woman let herself go to a tough guy outburst on his Instagram profile by posting a photo which portrays the two sons of the man, Michellemery and Alessandro:

Michelle Fogli and Alessandro Fogli are two sweet, polite, sensitive kids, children of a father who doesn’t blaspheme!

Who knows knows! And anyway we are serene and happy! we thank God and Our Lady for our healthy and happy family.

Later, Trentini shared a video on his Instagram Stories in which he accused Luca Salatino of having uttered blasphemous expressions. She herself wondered the reason for which the gieffino has not received the same measure of her husband:

And these are inside. So I wonder but how does it work in there?.

However, too Rob Facchinetti wanted to leave a comment on the disqualification of Riccardo Fogli to defend him. These were hers words: