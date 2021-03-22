D.he top of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group reacted with dismay to the sudden death of the CDU member of the Bundestag Karin Strenz. The 53-year-old parliamentarian from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania collapsed on Sunday on her way back from Cuba during the flight and could not be rescued despite an emergency landing in Ireland. The leader of the Union parliamentary group, Ralph Brinkhaus, said all group members were affected by the news. The chairman of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania regional group, Eckhardt Rehberg, spoke of a “human tragedy”.

Matthias Wyssuwa Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Rehberg stated that Strenz and her husband’s trip to Cuba evidently had a private character; In any case, there was no official reason. Two years ago, Strenz came under fire for apparently receiving grants from Azerbaijan while she was a member of the Parliamentary Delegation of the Council of Europe and for supporting the rulers there.

Since she was late in declaring this income as ancillary income, the Bundestag imposed a fine on her. A few weeks ago, these events came into the public again after suspected payments to MP Axel Fischer in connection with Azerbaijan had become known. The pressure on the MPs also grew recently because other parliamentary group members got into the headlines because of other ancillary business. The MPs Georg Nüßlein and Nikolas Löbel left the Union parliamentary group, Löbel also gave up his mandate. Nüßlein, however, wants to keep his until the federal election.

The Schwerin public prosecutor said on Monday that the circumstances of death should be clarified through a request for legal assistance to the Irish authorities; a death investigation had been initiated for this purpose. A spokesman said it was expected that an autopsy could provide information. Mourning flags were ordered on the buildings of the Bundestag in Berlin on Monday.

The state chairman of the CDU in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Michael Sack, said: “The early death of Karin Strenz is undoubtedly a human tragedy.” The thoughts are with her husband, relatives and friends. Strenz was a special education teacher and later also worked as a management consultant. She was born on October 14, 1967 in the small Mecklenburg town of Lübz. In 1999 she began her political career for the CDU in the Parchim district council, later she was in the state parliament for several years and also on the CDU regional executive committee. In 2009 she entered the Bundestag for the first time, and in 2017 she won the direct mandate again, with 30 percent of the first votes. She no longer wanted to run for the upcoming federal election.