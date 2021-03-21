D.he CDU member of the Bundestag Karin Strenz has died. It collapsed on the return flight from Cuba to Germany, the spokesman for the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania regional group, Eckhardt Rehberg, told the German press agency on Sunday evening. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported on it. Despite an emergency landing in Ireland, the 53-year-old could no longer be helped. According to Rehberg, she was out with her husband.

Strenz had been a member of the Bundestag since 2009. In the 2009, 2013 and 2017 elections, she won one of the six direct mandates in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. From 2002 to 2006 and from 2007 to 2009 she was a member of the state parliament in the northeast. In the Bundestag, she last sat on the Defense Committee, among other things.

At the beginning of 2020 there were searches of the CDU politician and a former CSU parliamentarian in connection with the flow of money from the authoritarian ruled Azerbaijan. At that time, the Frankfurt public prosecutor spoke of around four million euros that had flowed through British mailbox companies and Baltic accounts between 2008 and 2016. It was investigated for bribery and money laundering. During the search in January 2020, 16 apartments and business premises in Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Bavaria and Belgium were inspected, including from a member of the Bundestag.

Despite the allegations, Strenz remained a member of the Bundestag, but she did not want to run for the upcoming election in September.

Rehberg was deeply affected and dismayed. He is considered a political pioneer and companion of Strenz.