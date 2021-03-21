D.he CDU member of the Bundestag Karin Strenz from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is dead. The spokesman for the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania regional group, Eckhardt Rehberg, confirmed this late on Sunday evening. The 53-year-old politician was on the return flight from Cuba to Germany with her husband and collapsed during the flight. Despite an emergency landing in Ireland, it was no longer possible to help her.

Rehberg was deeply affected. He is considered a political pioneer and companion of Strenz. At first it was unclear why Strenz had stayed in Cuba and what she died of.

The Christian Democrat had been a member of the Bundestag since 2009. In the 2009, 2013 and 2017 elections, she won one of the six direct mandates in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. From 2002 to 2006 and from 2007 to 2009 she was a member of the Schwerin state parliament. In the Bundestag, she last sat on the Defense Committee, among other things.

At the beginning of 2020 there were searches of the CDU politician and a former CSU parliamentarian in connection with the flow of money from the authoritarian ruled Azerbaijan. At that time, the Frankfurt public prosecutor spoke of around four million euros that had flowed through British mailbox companies and Baltic accounts between 2008 and 2016. It was investigated for bribery and money laundering. During the search in January 2020, 16 apartments and business premises in Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Bavaria and Belgium were inspected, including a member of the Bundestag.

Despite the allegations, Strenz remained a member of the Bundestag, but she did not want to run for the upcoming election in September.