D.Since hardly anyone in contemporary art works as conceptualistically precise and at the same time pleasingly sensual as Karin Sander, the only four rooms of the Kunsthalle Tübingen, which she currently continues to use thanks to the Corona model there, despite the repeated closure of many other museums.

The fact that Karin Sander, who was born in 1957, has an ingenious concept behind everything, but that it is never crispbread-dry, prevents her constant use or reworking of found objects. Although formally strict, the viewer is usually able to quickly combine them with everyday experiences. The very first room provides proof of this almost always recognizable signature of Karin Sander. In it, two 3D self-portraits of the artist, seventy centimeters high, are mirror-inverted in subdued, slightly metallic shimmering colors. If you are initially happy about the cute thing about the Freudian Lilliputian meeting with the reversed, therefore “wrong” twin, the deceptive nature of this supposedly perfect eye illusion soon becomes noticeable: The light came from the left during the scanning process, the shadow fell accordingly to the right, which our eyes can see the real lighting situation – the hall light comes through spotlights from above – cannot match. Our primeval senses, calibrated for “treacherous” shadows and lighting conditions, report an alarm or at least an ambiguous situation. As if the conceptual weren’t enough, at the end of the hall in the upper left corner there is a cubic piece of artificial football turf field in artificial plastic green, but with its white lines and the truncated quarter circle it looks more like a suprematist “green square” by Kazimir Malevich after an extended one A visit to the stadium works.

Green squares next to savoy cabbage on the wall

Sander’s Siamese twin of concept and sensual effect in the second room with her “Kitchen Pieces”, which she has continued since 2012, is similarly paradoxical. If the greatest vegetable artist in history, Arcimboldo, were still working today, a hall he designed would probably look like this one: fresh lettuce and cabbage heads, cucumber and almost unreal and slightly poisonous smoldering broccoli hang like portraits in a picture gallery at the same height; “Fifty Shades of Green” and a bizarre gallery of ancestors are all in one, because the viewer involuntarily taps the very different shapes for possible meaning and yet also wants to see an evolutionary unit in the sense of a lineage. And the sniffing begins to see if you can detect something characteristic of the “Kitchen Pieces” with your nose through the mask, which will be increasingly the case after weeks and months of the exhibition, because the transience of the plants that are no longer watered will cause olfactory vanitas that can neither be overlooked nor smelled over.



Confusing: The doubled artist as a three-dimensional scan seventy centimeters high.

:



But although vegetables pinned to the wall with stainless steel nails should actually have resulted in a still life by definition of the genre, in this room they swing arcimboldesk into the picture puzzle of an oversized and contradictory portrait of nature (due to the perishability of greenery) and kitchen (due to the strict order) the arrangement in which everything “has its place”). As if Malevich’s “Green Square” had sprouted through the wall, it can also be found here as evidence that the artificial turf, like so much in our everyday life, only simulates nature, but this is due to the tiny section of a regular football field, the verticalization of the “ Naturstück ”as well as the abstraction of the field marking by the trimming is revealed. With her natural composition in plastic, Sander created the colorful and congenial counterpart to Peter Handke’s legendary pictorial poem “The lineup of 1. FC Nürnberg from January 27, 1968” in his volume “The inner world of the outer world of the inner world” from 1969.