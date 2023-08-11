Karime Scander, the young Peruvian actress who dazzles in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, revealed some passages of her life and how her beginnings in the artistic medium were before being Alessia Montalbán in the successful América TV series. However, in a conversation with the journalist Veronica Linaresrevealed that she suffers from a disorder that has been with her since she was in school and how she currently lives with this condition.

Did Karime Scander Almost Quit Acting?

The Chiclayo artist who works in ‘AFHS’ explained why she almost walked away from her dream of working as an actress. She said that after studying at Bruno Odar’s drama school, she went through a casting and got her first important role in the film “Exchanged”, in which she played the daughter of the character of Johanna San Miguel. But, after her, they did not call her to act in other projects.

“I started doing a lot of castings, while I was at university, until the Michelle Alexander thing came out (the novel ‘En la piel de Alicia’). It was still a drama because I was about to not dedicate myself to acting In those ‘thousand’ castings, at first it was difficult because they say ‘no’, you see the projects and you’re not there. He said: ‘Well, I tried, it’s not easy for me, but at least I have my career'” , indicated.

What disorder has Karime Scander suffered from when she was very young?

At one point in his conversation with ‘La Linares’, Karime Scander revealed that since he was in school he has suffered from a disorder that has had an impact on his health over the years. Although she has been able to live with it, she also turned to professional help to improve her quality of life.

“All my life (I suffered from insomnia). If I want to sleep at 10:00 pm, I have to go to bed at 8:00 pm. I toss and turn in bed and there are nights where I just don’t get sleepy, I’m very nocturnal (…). The worst is when I look at the clock and I have a few hours left to sleep and I can’t. It’s awful. At school there were months when I could stay up all night“, he claimed.

What is Karime Scander’s current condition and insomnia?

In the aforementioned talk, Verónica Linares told Karime Scander that, from her own experience and that of her mother with a specialist, some diseases could be related to sleep. The popular Alessia from “Al fondo hay sitio” added that the absence of rest in her life influenced another medical condition that she suffers from.

“That happened to me. I have polycystic ovaries, since I was a girl too, and I have always had period pain, they are too strong, I even fainted (…). I went to a thousand gynecologists and one was the only one who gave me He said: ‘Do you sleep?’ I told him no. He replied: ‘If you don’t sleep, your hormones will never be in order and you will always have hormonal imbalances that lead you to create cysts. Sleep'”, detailed. In the same way, she maintains that she was prescribed some pills that helped her fall asleep.

