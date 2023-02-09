The popular Alessia from “Al fondo hay sitio”, Karime Scander, said that she received negative comments about her physical appearance. She was about to undergo aesthetic treatment, but after a long reflection, she gave up.

Karime Scander, Peruvian actress who plays Alessia Montalván in the recent season of “Al fondo hay sitio”, was a guest on the Jesús Alzamora program on YouTube. She spoke about how the casting process took place to enter the América TV series, her working relationship with Jorge Guerra, the new ‘jaimito’, and some personal anecdotes that he surpassed. The artist admitted that she was about to have surgery because of the ridicule she received around her and in this note we tell you what she did.

What did Karime Scander say?

Karime Scander opened up in the interview and revealed that the teasing about her physical appearance affected her emotionally. “He crashed me. I didn’t say anything but she hurt me. It was something that she had already gotten over (the teasing)“said the young woman in the talk.

Karime Scander, the young interpreter of Alessia Montalván, talks about her personal life. Photo: Capture/YouTube/America TV

“The insecurity of the 13-year-old girl returned, who was insecure with her body,” added the interpreter. She mentioned that after this incident she talked with her lover about the possibility of undergoing aesthetic treatments to increase body mass. “One day I told her to have surgery. She told me ‘for me you are royal'”, she recounted.

Karime Scander reflected on her physical appearance

The actress Karime Scander He said that he began to cry over this issue. “I burst into tears and told him that I’m not doing it for myself, but for the rest to like my body, to all those who tell me that in networks,” she said. However, after reflecting and receiving the support of her partner, she decided not to.

“I never told anyone, I kept it private. But I felt so stupid,” she added at the end of the interview with Jesús Alzamora. For his part, the driver appreciated his comment and advised him to ignore the ridicule that one receives as a public figure.

How did Karime Scander get the role of Alessia Montalbán?

In the interview with Jesús Alzamora, Karime Scander also spoke about the casting for “Al fondo hay sitio”. She assured that she had no idea that said application was for the popular series. She came in with all the attitude and the producers liked her performance. “I felt like the most hollow person on this planet. She was the hollow blonde doing the casting,” she recalled.