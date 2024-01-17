Karime Scander She was one of the actresses who generated the most surprises among the audience in 2023. Her talent for the cameras made Alessia Montalbán become the favorite of many followers of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' and they recognized her on social networks. In this note, find out more about her plans for the future.

YOU CAN SEE: Karime Scander: what foreign ancestry does she have and what is the origin of her name?

Will Karime Scander apply for Miss Peru?

Karime Scander She did not rule out applying for Miss Peru at some point and preferred not to provide a date, since she is currently focused on her career as an actress.

“I couldn't tell you right now, but you never close yourself off to possibilities.”. Now I am so focused on acting that having another project of such magnitude as Miss Peru would mean putting acting aside to focus on doing things well. So, I don't want to do it right now,” the talented actress told El Popular.

Karime Scander will continue in 'At the bottom there is a place' in 2024. Photo: Instagram/Karime Scander

YOU CAN SEE: Karime Scander: what disorder have you suffered from since you were in school and what is your current condition?

Does Karime Scander think about internationalization?

Karime Scander also commented that she would like to continue growing professionally and why not move abroad following a project. “I would like to go international at some point. Right now I am with this project (AFHS), but later I will see what comes my way, but of course I would like to try,” said the actress.

#Karime #Scander #39AFHS39 #surprises #talking #Peru #quotI #close #possibilityquot