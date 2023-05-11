Bad news for fans of “At the bottom there is room“. Karime Scander and Jorge Guerra, characters who give life to Alessia Montalbán and Jaimito Gonzales in the América TV family soap opera, suffered a car accident on the afternoon of this Wednesday, May 10, at the height of Av. San Pedro, in the district of Lurín.

Alessia and Jaimito from “Al fondo hay sitio” suffer a traffic accident in Lurín

The news was disseminated by the entertainment portal Instarándula. In this space, the real-time images of the actors on public roads were shown asking the witnesses of the traffic accident not to record. There were several users of social networks who sent clips and photographs of the precise moment to the communicator Samuel Suárez.

“‘Alessia’ from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ collided in San Pedro, Lurín and is with ‘Jaimito’. They cover their faces because they are afraid that it will appear on the networks, since, apparently, she collided because she was talking on the cell phoner ”, read in the first clip shared by the entertainment journalist.

In the videos shared on networks, the presence of police officers and personnel from the Municipality of Lurín was evident in attending to the case. Minutes later, another Internet user recorded Karime Scander while she was inside her car. Apparently, he did not want to get out of her lest they filmed her.

Karime Scander made a collection for victims of Chiclayo

In mid-March of this year, when heavy rains and landslides swept through various parts of the country and took everything in their path, actress Karime Scander, originally from Chiclayo, was encouraged to take up a collection to help her neighbors.

“I cannot be indifferent to my land”, pointed out the Peruvian interpreter in her Instagram states. In addition, she communicated that she would use her social platforms as help channels for affected people in other regions.

Does Karime Scander have plans to get married?

On more than one occasion, Karime Scander has boasted of her partner Ignacio Montagne, who is 24 years old, on her social platforms. Recently, the actress maintained that their romance is going from strength to strength, but, despite the fact that they have projects together, they have not yet thought of taking the next step.

“Now, the idea is to help the other to grow and, in the future, we will see. PNow, we don’t talk about marriage or children. I’m too young to talk about it. I’m not ready yet”, pointed out the popular Alessia Montalbán in a Trome conversation.

