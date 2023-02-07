Karime Scander, who plays the role of Alessia Montalbán from “Al fondo hay sito”, recounted in an interview that she received negative comments after announcing her entry into the series.

The actress Karime Scander He was able to talk with Jesús Alzamora in his program “La lengua”, a space in which he told some details of his life and his time in the series “At the bottom there is room“. The popular Alessia Montalbán revealed that at the beginning some viewers of the successful national production compared her with Nataniel Sánchez. She also pointed out that she received negative messages because it was said that with her character they planned to replace the love story that Joel and Fernanda once starred in .

“At the beginning, yes, people (said): ‘You are not even close to Fernanda’s heels’ (…) Those comments came out when the series was not even on the air. They do not even give us the opportunity and they are already attacking”commented the young 23-year-old interpreter about the messages of some detractors that she saw on social networks.

Karime Scander reveals how she felt at her casting for “AFHS”

the young actress Karime Scander revealed some details about his casting prior to his arrival in the cast of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Likewise, he said that at one point he became discouraged and doubted whether he would be able to be part of the successful América TV series due to the answers given by the other applicants.

“I felt like the most hollow person on this planet. I was the hollow blonde doing the casting (…). I said: ‘I like the beach, going out with my friends’ (laughs). The worst, the worst,” said the popular Alessia Montalván from “AFHS” in reference to her little acting experience.