Karim Vidal He dedicated a romantic message to Katty Garcia for her 28th birthday on Wednesday morning, March 24. Through your official account Instagram, the young woman expressed the great love and admiration she feels for the ex-dancer, with whom she has a three-year-old son.

In his publication, Vidal also highlighted the great work of a mother that the former member of Agua Bella since the birth of her little one in December 2017, in the United States.

“Happy birthday, beautiful, I am very proud of you, happy to see you grow day by day, happy to see the mother you are with our son and I know that God has many beautiful things for you in your life and with our love we complete everything. karim and Antonio, ”he wrote.

Along with said post on Instagram, Karim Vidal shared a photograph in which Katty Garcia appears enjoying a day off in the pool.

Katty García’s motivating message on her birthday

Katty Garcia posted a motivational message on Instagram in celebration of her birthday, in order to encourage women to accept themselves as they are.

“Love yourself as you are, fat or skinny, with cellulite without cellulite, with glasses or without glasses. You are always beautiful. Live, enjoy, without shame to anything. Be happy, “said the ex-dancer in her post.

