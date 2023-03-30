It’s been over 20 years since Karim Capuano he made his debut on television proving to be one of the first suitors of Men and women. Perfect face, statuesque physique, his Mediterranean beauty made him find several suitors, ready to enter the studio to get to know him.

Source: web

It is a pity, however, that his not easy character kept them away and in fact Karim left Men and Women without having found a soul mate. Participation in the dating show of Maria DeFilippi opened the way to the world of entertainment. Over the years we have seen him as a commentator on Domenica In or Afternoon 5. He has also participated in various reality shows such as Isola dei Famosi and La Talpa without leaving his mark.

His life was turned upside down in 2011 when following a car accident he risked his life remaining in a coma for 16 days. Luckily she managed to wake up. Once she started to get better, Capuano he says he saw Jesus and found his faith again. Unfortunately, he comes out of that bad accident with an 80% disability which no longer allows Karim to work in the entertainment world.

But the troubles didn’t end for him because he soon ended up in judicial troubles which led him to spend some time in prison especially for some violent quarrels.

Today not much is known about Karim and how he lives. What is known is that he should live in Puglia, apparently he doesn’t work and supports himself with the invalidity pension that he receives. He is not married but from Instagram it would seem engaged, he has no children but has a splendid niece, his sister’s daughter Paula Capuanofamous volleyball player.