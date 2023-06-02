In recent days it seemed that Real Madrid’s French forward, Karim Benzema, was going to leave Real Madrid after a long stay at the club in the Spanish capital and that he would head to Saudi Arabia, where a multi-million dollar offer awaited him in the that he would earn 100 million euros per season. Finally the rumors faded when it was confirmed that Benzema would finally fulfill the year of his contract with Real Madrid.
According to information from Marca, the French striker is very grateful for the interest coming from Saudi Arabia towards him, and in fact, the offer still stands, but Karim Benzema wants to leave Real Madrid through the front door.
This has not been the best season for the Ballon d’Or but he is satisfied both on a collective and individual level. They have managed to win the Copa del Rey, reach the semifinals of the Champions League, apart from also winning the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup. On an individual level, he has once again been Real Madrid’s top scorer with 30 goals this season.
Next we will show you all the statistics of Karim Benzema since he arrived at Real Madrid
What are Karim Benzema’s statistics in all the seasons in which he has been at Real Madrid?
The French star arrived in the 2009/10 season in Merengue territory and has remained in the squad ever since. In the 14 seasons that Benzema has been at Real Madrid, he has played a total of 647 games, scoring 353 goals and distributing 165 assists
|
Season
|
Games Played
|
goals
|
assists
|
2022/23
|
23
|
18
|
3
|
2021/22
|
32
|
27
|
12
|
2020/21
|
3. 4
|
23
|
9
|
2019/20
|
37
|
twenty-one
|
8
|
2018/19
|
36
|
twenty-one
|
6
|
2017/18
|
32
|
5
|
10
|
2016/17
|
29
|
eleven
|
5
|
2015/16
|
27
|
24
|
7
|
2014/15
|
29
|
fifteen
|
10
|
2013/14
|
35
|
17
|
9
|
2012/13
|
30
|
eleven
|
eleven
|
2011/12
|
3. 4
|
twenty-one
|
8
|
2010/11
|
33
|
fifteen
|
4
|
2009/10
|
27
|
8
|
3
|
Season
|
Games Played
|
goals
|
assists
|
2022/23
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
2021/22
|
12
|
fifteen
|
2
|
2020/21
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
2019/20
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
2018/19
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
2017/18
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
2016/17
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
2015/16
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
2014/15
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
2013/14
|
eleven
|
5
|
4
|
2012/13
|
10
|
5
|
4
|
2011/12
|
eleven
|
7
|
5
|
2010/11
|
8
|
6
|
1
|
2009/10
|
5
|
1
|
1
Karim Benzema has played a total of 13 matches in the Spanish Super Cup in which he has managed to score 7 goals and distribute 3 assists
In the European Super Cup he has scored two goals and one assist in five games
In this competition he has played 9 games achieving statistics of 4 goals and three assists
|
Season
|
Games Played
|
goals
|
assists
|
2022/23
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
2021/22
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2020/21
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2019/20
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
2018/19
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
2017/18
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2016/17
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
2014/15
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2013/14
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
2012/13
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
2011/12
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
2010/11
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
2009/10
|
1
|
0
|
0
