A revolution is underway in the Middle East.
The emerging frontier Saudi Pro League is shaking up the soccer landscape, with the Saudi government determined to see its country’s national league become one of the most revered in the world. Their ultimate goal: hosting the World Cup in 2030 or 2034.
The control of the country’s ‘Big Four’ clubs by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has seen an unprecedented influx of cash flow into the Pro League, and Al Nassr’s coup of free agent Cristiano Ronaldo to The end of 2022 was the division’s first big hurdle. .
However, CR7’s arrival in Saudi Arabia simply set the tone for a hectic summer so far as several Pro League clubs linked up with a host of European stars. Joining Ronaldo in the Middle East next season is his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, who, just a year after winning the Ballon d’Or after a remarkable 2021/22 season, signed for the Champion Al Ittihad.
There is no doubt that a mammoth contract was the driving force behind Benzema’s arrival, and this is how the Frenchman’s salary at Al Ittihad compares to Ronaldo’s at Al Nassr.
What will be the salary that Karim Benzemá will earn at Al Ittihad?
Benzema’s heroism spearheaded a truly remarkable 2021/22 campaign for Real Madrid, but the Frenchman’s dazzling magic no doubt faded last season as injuries took their toll. As a result, Barcelona walked to the La Liga title and Los Blancos were beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.
Victory in the Copa del Rey final, however, was sweet consolation.
Despite his rather quiet 2022/23 campaign (compared to 2021/22), few doubted Benzema’s ability to compete at the highest level, but he opted to leave the Spanish capital in favor of a Middle Eastern adventure.
While the player said that his religion and desire to live in Saudi Arabia were the main reasons for his departure from Real Madrid, it would be foolish to overlook Al Ittihad’s mammoth contract offer as one of the main driving forces. Benzema signed a three-year contract with the reigning champions and will play alongside N’Golo Kante, who has since joined the club.
It is said that Benzema’s contract in Al Ittihad is worth £172 million a year, a figure that dwarfs his salary of £14.5 million at Real Madrid.
What will be the salary that Cristiano Ronaldo will earn at Al Nassr?
Following his acrimonious second departure from Manchester United last year, Ronaldo’s European options were slim, so he opted to embark on a new adventure that set the precedent for what we’re seeing this summer.
CR7 signed a record deal with Al Nassr late last year until 2025, believed to be worth a ridiculous amount of £177m a year, which means Ronaldo almost surpasses Benzema on the financial front.
The series winner will be determined to claim the Saudi Pro League title with his club next season after Benzema’s Al Ittihad defeated them in the post last time out. Al Nassr lost a crucial game against the eventual champions during the clash, and Ronaldo’s unnamed performance drew criticism.
However, the 38-year-old scored an impressive 14 goals in 16 league games during the second half of the season.
