The emerging frontier Saudi Pro League is shaking up the soccer landscape, with the Saudi government determined to see its country’s national league become one of the most revered in the world. Their ultimate goal: hosting the World Cup in 2030 or 2034.

The control of the country’s ‘Big Four’ clubs by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has seen an unprecedented influx of cash flow into the Pro League, and Al Nassr’s coup of free agent Cristiano Ronaldo to The end of 2022 was the division’s first big hurdle. .

However, CR7’s arrival in Saudi Arabia simply set the tone for a hectic summer so far as several Pro League clubs linked up with a host of European stars. Joining Ronaldo in the Middle East next season is his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, who, just a year after winning the Ballon d’Or after a remarkable 2021/22 season, signed for the Champion Al Ittihad.

There is no doubt that a mammoth contract was the driving force behind Benzema’s arrival, and this is how the Frenchman’s salary at Al Ittihad compares to Ronaldo’s at Al Nassr.

Victory in the Copa del Rey final, however, was sweet consolation. Despite his rather quiet 2022/23 campaign (compared to 2021/22), few doubted Benzema's ability to compete at the highest level, but he opted to leave the Spanish capital in favor of a Middle Eastern adventure. While the player said that his religion and desire to live in Saudi Arabia were the main reasons for his departure from Real Madrid, it would be foolish to overlook Al Ittihad's mammoth contract offer as one of the main driving forces. Benzema signed a three-year contract with the reigning champions and will play alongside N'Golo Kante, who has since joined the club. It is said that Benzema's contract in Al Ittihad is worth £172 million a year, a figure that dwarfs his salary of £14.5 million at Real Madrid.