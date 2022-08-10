Less and less is missing for the World Cup and France will seek to achieve the two-time championship consecutively. The task is not easy and there will be teams that arrive at a high level, but this time they will see the return of Karim Benzema.
The striker returned to the National Team and will seek his personal revenge. He did not have to be in Russia 2018 and will seek to get one of the titles that are missing in his career. To the Real Madrid player They asked him about the Argentine team and there were plenty of praises.
“In football there are no favorites, but they are in a very good moment. It is a fantastic team, with players like Messi and Di María, beautiful and strong. It is a good football nation“, declared in dialogue with ESPN.
A curiosity is that Argentina and France can meet again in the round of 16. In case one finishes in the first position and the other in the second, the faces will be seen in the next round.
Argentina shares a group with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico, while France is in the group with Denmark, Tunisia and Australia. Although both are favorites to win the zone, surprises cannot be ruled out and that we have another confrontation.
